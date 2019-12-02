BJP govt uprooted Naxalism from Jharkhand, cleared path for development: Amit Shah in Chakradharpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand and said that in the last 5 years, Narendra Modi government and Raghubar Das government have uprooted Naxalism from the state and cleared the path for development. The Home Minister said this at a poll rally in Chakradharpur.

Amit Shah further hit out at the opposition saying, "Due to thirst for power, today Hemant Soren is trying to become Chief Minister while sitting on the lap of Congress. Their objective is to get power but BJP's objective is to push forward the state on the path of development."

"I am sure Jharkhand wants Kashmir to be an integral part of India. Jharkhand wants terror to end. Jharkhand wants Naxalism to end. Jharkhand wants Ramlalla's temple to be built in Ayodhya," Home Minister Shah added.

Home Minister Amit Shah in Chakradharpur, Jharkhand: pic.twitter.com/4O3agoUpa4 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

Jharkhand Assembly Election is being held in five phases. Polling for the first phase for 13 seats was held on Saturday (November 30).

A total of 189 candidates, including 174 male and 15 females, were in the fray in the first phase.

Voting took place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 have webcasting facilities. Polling began at 7 am and concluded at 3 pm.

The five-phase polling in Jharkhand is scheduled as November 30 (already held), December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.