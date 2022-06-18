Bihar bandh today over Agnipath scheme as protests continue against new recruitment policy

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

Student organisations in Bihar have called for a 24-hour state-wide bandh on Saturday, June 18, over the Centre's newly introduced Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces.

The organisations, led by the Left-wing All India Students' Association (AISA), have sought immediate rollback of the recruitment scheme.

Many were injured on Friday as angry mob set trains on fire and clashed with police in several states over the new military recruitment policy.

Under Agnipath, hiring has been proposed for a four-year period in the armed forces followed by compulsory retirement for at least 75 per cent of the personnel without any pension benefits.

Several parties extend support

Various parties including the RJD, the HAM, and the VIP have extended their support to the Bihar Bandh.

Announcing RJD's support for the bandh call, the president of its Bihar unit, Jagadanand Singh, said the short-term recruitment scheme is detrimental to the interests of the nation's youth.

Internet, mobile services banned in 12 districts

The Bihar government on Friday has cut internet and mobile services in 12 affected districts for 48 hours, IANS reported.

The ban is effective in violence-hit districts of Kaimur, Rohtas, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Buxar, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali, and Saran.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan, president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said that he along with party workers would meet Governor Phagu Chouhan on Saturday and submit a memorandum, seeking the withdrawal of the scheme.

