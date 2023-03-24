Search icon
Big breaking: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, was convicted by a court in Gujarat over his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has got bail and has been given 30 days to file an appeal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Big breaking: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha
File Photo

The Lok Sabha Secretariat, on Friday, said that Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha, representing Wayanad Constituency of Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the day of his conviction, March 23, 2023.

This is in terms of provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. 

Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, was convicted by a court in Gujarat over his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has got bail and has been given 30 days to file an appeal.

