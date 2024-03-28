Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

On May 7, during the third phase of the Lok Sabha election, Bhopal will cast its ballot.

The Election Commission has released the complete schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The polling will be conducted in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, with the election results being announced on June 4. On May 7, during the third phase of the Lok Sabha election, Bhopal will cast its ballot. Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, which is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, has around 2142861 eligible voters as per the 2019 Lok Sabha Election statistics. It's worth noting that the voting date for the constituency is May 7 and the vote counting date is June 4th.

Bhopal Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

Major party and independent candidates has submitted their nominations since the election schedule was announced. Some parties have announced their candidate lists beforehand, while others have declared candidates as the elections progress. Alok Sharma is the BJP candidate for the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

Bhopal Lok Sabha Election past results

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 witnessed Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur of the BJP emerging victorious in the Bhopal constituency by securing a total of 866482 votes. In contrast, INC’s Digvijaya Singh managed to secure 501660 votes. The overall number of votes garnered from the constituency stood at 1408669. It is worth noting that in the previous elections in 2014, BJP’s Alok Sanjar had won the Bhopal constituency by defeating the nearest rival INC’ P C Sharma with a substantial margin of over 370696 votes.