Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star kid hasn't given a solo hit in 27 years, one health condition ruined his career, still worth Rs 148 crores

Adani's massive Rs 10007 crore copper plant begins operation, to generate 7000 jobs in…

Two superstars, both died mysterious deaths, fates were linked, were called each other's replacements, deaths caused...

Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet woman, worked as Playboy Bunny to pay bills, now has over Rs 183403 crore net worth, she’s richest…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star kid hasn't given a solo hit in 27 years, one health condition ruined his career, still worth Rs 148 crores

Adani's massive Rs 10007 crore copper plant begins operation, to generate 7000 jobs in…

Two superstars, both died mysterious deaths, fates were linked, were called each other's replacements, deaths caused...

Easy steps to strengthen your emotional health

8 superfoods for kidney health you must eat daily

7 low-glycemic foods for diabetic diet 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

This star kid hasn't given a solo hit in 27 years, one health condition ruined his career, still worth Rs 148 crores

Two superstars, both died mysterious deaths, fates were linked, were called each other's replacements, deaths caused...

Amar Singh Chamkila trailer: Diljit Dosanjh shines in Netflix's riveting musical, fans say 'Imtiaz Ali comeback loading'

HomeIndia

India

Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

On May 7, during the third phase of the Lok Sabha election, Bhopal will cast its ballot.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 01:05 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election Commission has  released the complete schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The polling will be conducted in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, with the election results being announced on June 4. On May 7, during the third phase of the Lok Sabha election, Bhopal will cast its ballot. Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, which is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, has around 2142861 eligible voters as per the 2019 Lok Sabha Election statistics. It's worth noting that the voting date for the constituency is May 7 and the vote counting date is June 4th.

Bhopal Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

Major party and independent candidates has submitted their nominations since the election schedule was announced. Some parties have announced their candidate lists beforehand, while others have declared candidates as the elections progress. Alok Sharma is the BJP candidate for the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

Bhopal Lok Sabha Election past results

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 witnessed Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur of the BJP emerging victorious in the Bhopal constituency by securing a total of 866482 votes. In contrast, INC’s Digvijaya Singh managed to secure 501660 votes. The overall number of votes garnered from the constituency stood at 1408669. It is worth noting that in the previous elections in 2014, BJP’s Alok Sanjar had won the Bhopal constituency by defeating the nearest rival INC’ P C Sharma with a substantial margin of over 370696 votes.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS Test series 2024-25 schedule out: Check dates, venue, first match to be played in…

India summons US diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Seeing Is Believing: How Expert Merge Hardware And Software For Better Vision

Munawar Faruqui released after being detained by Mumbai Police for smoking hookah

Sriram Raghavan opens up on mixed response to Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas: 'If I tried to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement