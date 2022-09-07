From Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Know the detailed schedule, route of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi will lead the Bharat Jodo Yatra (File photo)

The massive Bharat Jodo Yatra organized by the Congress party in an effort to “connect and unite India” will begin today, September 7. The padayatra is set to commence on Wednesday evening, and will go on for over 4 months.

According to the official schedule and route of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress workers participating in the foot march will cross 20 cities spread across 12 states in India. The Yatra will begin tonight in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and end in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will be led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is expected to walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in a court of 150 days. As pointed out by party leader Shashi Tharoor, the march is aimed at both issues – “Bharat Jodo” and “Congress Jodo”.

What is the route of Bharat Jodo Yatra?

Starting from Kanyakumari, the Yatra is expected to end in Kashmir after 150 days. Here is the route that the Congress leaders will follow, according to the Bharat Jodo website –

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Kochi, Kerala

Nilambur, Kerala

Mysuru, Karnataka

Bellari, Karnataka

Raichur, Karnataka

Vikarabad, Telangana

Nanded, Maharashtra

Jalgaon Jamod, Maharashtra

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Kota, Rajasthan

Dausa, Rajasthan

Alwar, Rajasthan

Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh

Delhi, Delhi

Ambala, Haryana

Pathankot, Punjab

Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Bharat Jodo Yatra schedule

As per the official schedule, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 kilometers across the country and will cross 12 states and 20 cities. While crossing the cities, several rallies will be conducted to spread the message and objectives behind the padayatra, with senior Congress leaders addressing the gatherings.

Rahul Gandhi will be completing the Bharat Jodo Yatra on foot, with several prominent party leaders such as Kanhaiya Kumar, handy Oommen, Pawan Khera, and Vijay Inder Singla by his side during the 150 days.

(With inputs from agencies)

