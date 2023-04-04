Search icon
Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Hyderabad due to ‘technical snag’

At Shamshabad Airport in Telangana, an IndiGo flight with 137 passengers on board headed for Varanasi made an emergency landing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Hyderabad due to ‘technical snag’
Representational Image

An IndiGo Bengaluru-Varanasi flight was diverted to Hyderabad on Tuesday after developing a technical snag.

The flight made an emergency landing at the Hyderabad airport at 6.10 a.m.

Officials said that the Varanasi-bound flight 6E897 was carrying as many as 137 passengers and all were safe.

"IndiGo flight 6E897 from Bengaluru to Varanasi was diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution. The pilot noticed a technical issue and diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution. The aircraft is currently at Hyderabad and is undergoing necessary inspection," said an airline spokesperson.

"To avoid any further delays, An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Varanasi. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers."

On March 10, a Lucknow-bound AIX Connect plane from Bengaluru returned to the airport soon after taking off also due to a technical issue.

As per government information, a total 1,090 incidents of technical snags have been reported in various aircraft during 2021-202.

Technical snags are experienced during operation of aircraft and these may be due to improper functioning or malfunctions of systems or equipment or components fitted on the aircraft.

Some of the snags may require the flight crew to take actions such as air turn back, aborted take-off, or go around keeping safety of operation in view and are usually taken to avert serious incidents or accidents.

Operators take action to rectify the technical snags based on the guidance provided by the manufacturer before further operating the aircraft. 

