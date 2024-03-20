Bengaluru shocker: Metro staff masturbates in public, woman passenger files complaint

The incident, which occurred at the Jalahalli Metro station, has caused an uproar on social media.

A shocking incident from Bengaluru has gone viral, where a security staff member at a metro station engaged in inappropriate behaviour, leaving passengers deeply disturbed. The incident, which occurred at the Jalahalli Metro station, has caused an uproar on social media.

In a distressing video captured by a female traveller, the security personnel was seen touching himself inappropriately and making lewd gestures. The woman took to social media to share her ordeal,

According to an NDTV report, the woman wrote in her complaint, "Today I had an experience where a security guard was continuously staring at me simultaneously making some gestures such as keeping hands on his private parts from the opposite side of the platform. It happened around 2:30 in noon.”

Describing her experience, the woman recounted how the security guard continuously stared at her while making suggestive gestures, causing discomfort. Despite her attempts to confront him, the inappropriate behaviour persisted, prompting her to record a video as evidence.

After forwarding the video to the Bengaluru metro authorities, the woman expressed disappointment, alleging that her complaints were not addressed, the report further stated. However, upon learning of the incident, the Bengaluru Police promptly reached out to the woman and launched an investigation into the matter.

The disturbing incident has sparked outrage and condemnation on social media platforms, with many calling for swift action to ensure the safety of passengers using public transportation.