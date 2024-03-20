Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Triptii Dimri reveals what fans can expect from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'You will see...'

Bengaluru shocker: Metro staff masturbates in public, woman passenger files complaint

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 leaked, video goes viral

Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

India's youth becoming job-provider instead of job-seeker: PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Triptii Dimri reveals what fans can expect from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'You will see...'

Bengaluru shocker: Metro staff masturbates in public, woman passenger files complaint

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 leaked, video goes viral

Advantages of drinking lemon water in morning

Cricketers who married more than once

Do astronauts get headaches in space? know here

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Triptii Dimri reveals what fans can expect from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'You will see...'

Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

When Akshay Kumar took revenge like Ratan Tata, bought same property from where he...

HomeIndia

India

Bengaluru shocker: Metro staff masturbates in public, woman passenger files complaint

The incident, which occurred at the Jalahalli Metro station, has caused an uproar on social media.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 02:22 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A shocking incident from Bengaluru has gone viral, where a security staff member at a metro station engaged in inappropriate behaviour, leaving passengers deeply disturbed. The incident, which occurred at the Jalahalli Metro station, has caused an uproar on social media.

In a distressing video captured by a female traveller, the security personnel was seen touching himself inappropriately and making lewd gestures. The woman took to social media to share her ordeal,

According to an NDTV report, the woman wrote in her complaint, "Today I had an experience where a security guard was continuously staring at me simultaneously making some gestures such as keeping hands on his private parts from the opposite side of the platform. It happened around 2:30 in noon.”

Describing her experience, the woman recounted how the security guard continuously stared at her while making suggestive gestures, causing discomfort. Despite her attempts to confront him, the inappropriate behaviour persisted, prompting her to record a video as evidence.

After forwarding the video to the Bengaluru metro authorities, the woman expressed disappointment, alleging that her complaints were not addressed, the report further stated. However, upon learning of the incident, the Bengaluru Police promptly reached out to the woman and launched an investigation into the matter.

The disturbing incident has sparked outrage and condemnation on social media platforms, with many calling for swift action to ensure the safety of passengers using public transportation.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 with prize pool of Rs 20000000 announced, to begin on…

    Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, brain behind Jamnagar plant, gets Rs 24 crore salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s...

    Delhi emerges as world's most polluted capital city for 4th consecutive year, India ranks at...

    Meet actress whose father was IRS officer, married man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, hid her marriage, husband is..

    Gautam Adani’s firm to invest Rs 1200000000000 in FY 2024-25, capex to go into…

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

    Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

    Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

    From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

    Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE
    Advertisement