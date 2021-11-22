Bengaluru roads waterlogged, several areas submerged as city receives heavy rainfall

The southern states of India are experiencing next to no relief when it comes to monsoons as heavy rainfall continues to lash several states, with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh bearing witness to the worst of it all.

The rains in Karnataka are causing major inconvenience for the residents, especially in the populous city of Bengaluru. Hundreds of people and vehicles were left stranded on the streets of Bengaluru as the rains caused major waterlogging in several areas.

Extremely heavy rainfall has been wreaking havoc in Bengaluru, as the water levels in the Madiwala lake rose and it ultimately overflowed, leading to waterlogging on the streets. Various areas including BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout were seen submerged in water.

The situation in Karnataka is expected to remain the same, if not get worse, over the next few days as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in some of the districts of the state.

To make sure that the residents remain safe, people located in low-lying areas near river basins are currently being evacuated, as water levels are expected to rise. As of now, many localities and streets remain damaged in Bengaluru, with hundreds of people affected.

Currently, Bengaluru’s Yelahanka locality remains the worst hit, with around 45 areas waterlogged. Mahadevapura, Vidyaranyapuram, Allalasandra, and Rajarajeshwarinagar localities have also been severely impacted with many houses and apartments flooded.

Apart from these areas, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan are also suffering greatly because of the intense rains in the state.

Local authorities have stated that around 165 bridges have been damaged due to the rains. 1,674 electric poles and 278 transformers have also incurred severe damage, as per reports. It has been reported that a total of 24 people have lost their lives in Karnataka due to the rains, since September 2021.

Local body reports suggest that 658 houses have been completely damaged and 8,495 houses stand partially damaged. Rescue operations are being conducted across the state, with Home Guards and Civil Defence Force teams ready to take charge.