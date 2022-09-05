Bengaluru floods: Heavy rains continue to batter the city, here's how social media is reacting

Image source: Twitter

On Monday, many residents of Bengaluru were forced to endure a terrifying ordeal as torrential rains rendered several neighbourhoods inaccessible, causing officials to dispatch rafts to rescue residents. Twitter users are posting images and videos of flooded streets. Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, the Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout are reportedly the worst damaged regions.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Massive traffic jam on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging caused due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/KUnF0cuPtR — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Many people's plans for the weekend were ruined when they encountered hours-long delays in traffic due to flooded roads and the refusal of taxi and car services to transport them. Three separate locations, including Adugodi and Tannery Road, reported tree collapses.

Days after seeing some of the worst waterlogging in recent memory, the Outer Ring Road has flooded again in the area of the RMZ Ecospace technology park.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a tumultuous rainfall warning for Karnataka till September 9th. Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka, and hilly portions of the state will be pounded by heavy rains.

Heavy rain in Bengaluru

Worried about flood tomorrow #bangalorerain pic.twitter.com/fzyUBVRnq1 — Sachin (@sachinnsit) September 4, 2022

Due to the impending high winds, fisherman have been warned to stay off the water. North Karnataka will be pounded by rain during the next four days. This includes the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, and Davanagere.

The city's municipal organisation, BBMP, has also provided hotlines. Additionally, the toll-free number 1533 will serve as the rain helpline. In addition to zonal helpline lines, the BBMP has a 24-hour hotline (2266 0000) and WhatsApp helpline (94806 85700).