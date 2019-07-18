Bat assault row: Akash Vijayvargiya sends apology letter to BJP leadership

Nearly three weeks after video of Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya beating up a civic official with a bat went viral on social media, underfire BJP MLA has now apologised for his act, according to sources. He was showcaused by BJP after PM Modi expressed his displeasure at this incident and said in a party meeting that such things won't be tolerated. Akash is the son of influential BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. However, PM Modi said that no matter a person is related to whom, indiscipline won't be tolerated and he is not working hard to see party's image being tarnished in this fashion.

After that, BJP Madhya Pradesh leadership swung into action and sent a show-cause letter to Akash Vijayvargiya. Now, Akash has sent an apology letter, which has been forwarded to the Central leadership by the state leadership. Akash Vijayvargiya in the letter has expressed regret and has promised that he won't get tangled in any such brawl in the future. Earlier, before PM Modi had expressed his views, Akash was unapologetic about what he has done, but had said that next time he will apply Gandhiji's methods.

Akash had assaulted an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on June 26 during an argument over razing of a dilapidated building, which was caught on camera. He is currently out on bail.

In reply to a question whether he scolded Akash over the incident, Kailash Vijayvargiya had said that he had done whatever he was supposed to do as a father. "Dantna (reprimanding) and 'samjhana'... I don't want to discuss it publicly," he added. He had also said that both Akash and the civic officer were inexperienced. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has demolished the building which Akash wanted to save and hence took law in his own hand.