India

Baghpat Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Will RLD regain it's turf? Know all about this Western UP seat

Located in a region steeped in agricultural heritage, Baghpat's political history is very rich, which consists of the legacy of prominent families and community dynamics.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 04:03 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: ANI
Baghpat, located in Uttar Pradesh's Jat belt, is all set for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Located in a region steeped in agricultural heritage, Baghpat's political history is very rich, which consists of the legacy of prominent families and community dynamics.

Date of voting

Voting for the Baghpat constituency will be held on 26 April (Phase 2).

Significance of Baghpat constituency 

With its Jat-dominated demographics, Baghpat has traditionally been a stronghold for the Jat community in politics. The illustrious Chaudhary family, led by former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, has been a central figure in Baghpat's political landscape. From Chaudhary Charan Singh's tenure to his son Ajit Singh, the family has shaped Baghpat's political trajectory for decades.

However, recent electoral trends have witnessed a shift. Despite the Chaudhary family's historical dominance, the last two elections saw defeats for Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhary at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In 2014, BJP's Satya Pal Singh secured a resounding victory over Ajit Singh, marking a significant departure from traditional loyalties. 

As the political landscape evolves, new contenders are keeping an eye on this seat. Baghpat's diverse electorate, comprising a significant rural majority and a blend of Hindu, Muslim, and Jat voters, underscores its importance as a battleground for political parties. 

With its rich history and evolving dynamics, Baghpat remains at the forefront of farmer politics in Uttar Pradesh's political arena.

