Baba Ka Dhaba: Blogger Gaurav Wasan who shot viral video accused of fraud, refutes allegations

At the beginning of the month of October, 'Baba ka Dhaba' food store situated in Malviya Nagar i went viral after its 80-year-old owner Kanta Prasad, with teary eyes said that it was becoming increasingly difficult for him to sustain during the corona times.

As soon as the video went viral people flocked to his dhaba, some to have food, some out of sympathy and some to hog the limelight. As a result the dhaba situated on a footpath in Malviya Nagar became overcrowded with customers. People across Delhi came to have matar paneer, rice and roti served at the dhaba.

The video which went viral on social media was shot by Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan in which the owner broke down in tears as he narrated how he was on the brink of penury as people were no longer coming to his shop. Now, Wasan has come under fire after the YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary accused him of running an online scam.

Chaudhury accused Wasan of seeking donations to help the elderly couple during the tough times of COVID-19, but not transferring the money to Kanta Prasad, owner of Baba ka Dhaba.

Furthermore, a Twitter user Madhur aka @ThePlacardGuy accused Gaurav of threatening volunteers who worked at Baba Ka Dhaba. He further accused Gaurav of being 'fame hungry' who didn't allow other food bloggers to 'shoot Baba's video on October 7 evening' when the video hasn't even gone viral.

“Baba ka Dhaba is closed today because: 1) His eyes got operated yesterday. 2) The volunteers who used to work at Baba ka Dhaba have been threatened by Gaurav and his brother Karan that "roz yahin aaoge na, dikhata hoon tumhe kya cheez hoon main". Second reason is major reason.” he tweeted.

“He's so fame hungry that he didn't let w fellow food blogger shoot Baba's video on 7th October's evening, when the original video hadn't even gone viral. He didn't want anyone else to get credit of Baba ka Dhaba. Such a lowlife,” he stated in another tweet.

Speaking to Hindusthan Times, Gaurav dismissed the allegations as untrue.

“I had given him (dhaba owner, Kanta Prasad) a check of Rs 2.33 lakh, and transferred Rs 1 lakh to his account, which completes the Rs 3.33 lakh that I had received as donation in his name. I’m in the process of arranging bank statements to prove the same.” Wasan said to Hindusthan Times.

“All allegations that have been levelled against me are false. On October 9, I had assured Baba that his money was safe with me, and I have a proof of the same. I’m in the process of arranging bank statements to prove the same.” he added.

“I went to give the cheque to Kanta Prasad at 1pm the day when the video that had accused me was uploaded at 5pm... Also, if there were Rs 25 lakhs in my account, as alleged, there would be bank statements to support that claim. But there aren’t any!” he further said.

Wasan, who had posted the video through his Instagram handle @youtubeswadofficial, said that he is always searching for obscure food joints around the city but he never expected the kind of traction that the video got.

However, now the situation has gone back to the original. October is yet not over, and the crowds have vanished from the dhaba. Only a few people come here to eat food, and some only go to take a selfie.

New social media star, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi's stardom has gone down in not less than 20 days' time. At present fewer people come here to eat food, more come to make videos, and take selfies.

Many celebrities from Bollywood, Sports, and politics took to Twitter to share the 'Baba ka Dhaba' story and promised help. However, after 20 days the old man claims that the condition has gone back to the original.

Some food supply apps and some Companies had even put up their boards, but now those have also been removed. Sharing his emotions, Baba says no Company genuinely felt for him. Their only interest was to sell their own brand.

The old man thanked the blogger who first came here and made a video of him and his dhaba that went viral on Social media.