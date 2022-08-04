Search icon
AzadiSAT built by 750 school girls set to reach orbit- here's all you need to know

The satellite named AzadiSAT will onboard the maiden flight of ISRO's Small Satelite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 01:47 PM IST

File Photo

As India is ready to celebrate its 75th year of Independence, to mark this special occasion the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch launch its SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 9:18 am (IST).  

 

It will also launch a satellite that was built by 750 school girls from 75 schools acroos India. The satellite named AzadiSAT will onboard the maiden flight of ISRO's Small Satelite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).


What is AzadiSAT?

The project with a mission life of six months is a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The satellite will launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

The 8 kg satellite has 75 Femto experiments, selfie cameras to click pictures of its own solar panels and long-range communication transponders.

It also contains a long-range transponder and a solid-state PIN diode-based radiation counter to measure the ionising radiation in its orbit. ISRO will telemetry and communicate with the payloads in orbit using the ground system created by Space Kidz India.

"This is the first of its kind space mission with an all-women concept to promote women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) as this year’s UN theme is 'Women in Space'," Rifath Sharook, Chief Technology Officer at Space Kidz India said.

Small Satelite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)

The newly developed Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), which ISRO hopes will eventually replace all other launch vehicles for small payloads, will carry the satellites during their ascent into space.

The SSLV is intended to launch a 500 kilogram payload into a 500-kilometer planar orbit. In comparison, Isro's workhorse, the PSLV, can deliver a 1,750-kilogram payload into Sun Synchronous Orbit at 600 km altitude.

The SSLV is a three-stage spacecraft with 100% solid propulsion that will place satellites into predetermined orbits using a liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module. According to Isro, the low cost, shorter turnaround time, flexibility in accommodating many satellites, launch on-demand feasibility, and minimal launch infrastructure required will make SSLV appealing to the customers.

