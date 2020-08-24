AYUSH minister Shripad Naik health update: Oxygen saturation drops, AIIMS team to take call on inter-hospital transfer

Providing an update to the health conditions of Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik, it as reported that the minister's medical situation has deteriorated after his oxygen saturation level dropped on Monday morning. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant provided the update to Shripad Naik's health and said that a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi will arrive to decide on whether it would be best to shift Naik to Delhi for further medical treatment.

Notably, Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik remains admitted to Manipal Hospital in Goa's Panaji for the last 10 days, after he tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on August 12.

"Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik is admitted to Manipal Hospital for the last 10 days. From today morning his oxygen saturation has dropped. A team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi will come here & decide on whether to shift Naik to Delhi for further treatment," news agency ANI quoted Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik had on August 12 said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and advised all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and take required precautions.

In a tweet, Naik said the test showed he was asymptomatically positive and he has opted for home isolation.

He also said that his vitals were normal. "I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are advised to get tested and take required precautions," the minister said in a tweet.

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy has been actively involved in the government`s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.