'Ayodhya verdict will not be anyone's victory or loss': PM Modi appeals for calm ahead of SC judgment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed for calm ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, saying that whatever judgment the country's top court gives will not be anyone's victory or loss.

The Supreme Court will deliver the verdict on the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Saturday. The bench will sit in the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi's court on Saturday to deliver the verdict at 10:30 am.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya is coming tomorrow. For the past few months, the matter was being heard continuously in the Supreme Court and the whole country was watching eagerly. The efforts made by all sections of the society to maintain an atmosphere of goodwill during this period are greatly appreciated."

"Keeping the respect of the judiciary of the country paramount, efforts to create a harmonious and positive atmosphere by all sections of the society, socio-cultural organisations are welcome. Even after the decision of the court, we all have to work together to maintain harmony," Modi said.

Appealing to all to maintain calm, Modi said, "Whatever verdict is delivered by the Supreme Court will not be anyone's victory or loss. I appeal to my countrymen that everyone's priority should be that the verdict strengthens the great tradition of peace, unity and goodwill of India."

Last month, Prime Minister Modi had remembered the Allahabad High Court judgment of September 2010 as something which was respected by all and no untoward incident took place.

The Prime Minister in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' said the government, political parties, social organisations, civil society, representatives of all sects and saints gave restrained and balanced statements after the verdict.

There were attempts to reduce the tension in the sociopolitical environment, he added.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi finished the hearing in the long-standing dispute on October 16.

The five-judge bench was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.