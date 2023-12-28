Headlines

Farewell Vijayakanth, self-made superstar who challenged Rajni, Kamal; worked for free when big makers didn't cast him

Zomato gets Rs 400 crore notice for unpaid GST, stocks plunge by…

Ayodhya railway station renamed Ayodhya Dham Junction ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

Sharmila Tagore says Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's split was 'not harmonious': 'That stage was not nice but...'

Meet duo who met during UPSC preparation, got married, then became IAS officers, got AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Farewell Vijayakanth, self-made superstar who challenged Rajni, Kamal; worked for free when big makers didn't cast him

Meet duo who met during UPSC preparation, got married, then became IAS officers, got AIR...

Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 sale resume, court temporarily halts ban

 Animals with strongest memory

7 bowlers who took 4 wickets in one over of T20 match

India's traditional painting styles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Farewell Vijayakanth, self-made superstar who challenged Rajni, Kamal; worked for free when big makers didn't cast him

Sharmila Tagore says Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's split was 'not harmonious': 'That stage was not nice but...'

Biggest pan-India film is being made in 38 languages, bigger than Salaar, Animal, Dunki; its not Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD

HomeIndia

India

Ayodhya railway station renamed Ayodhya Dham Junction ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand railway station and airport being built in Ayodhya on December 30

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

article-main
Ayodhya Railway station is redeveloping in Uttar Pradesh (Image source:ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ayodhya Railway Station that is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, has been renamed to "ayodhya-dham">Ayodhya Dham" Junction, said the city MP Lallu Singh on Wednesday.

"Ayodhya Junction became "ayodhya-dham">Ayodhya Dham" Junction Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji, the name of Ayodhya Junction of the newly constructed grand Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to #ayodhyaa_dhaam_jNkshn as per the expectation of public sentiments," Lallu Singh said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand railway station and airport being built in Ayodhya on December 30. The Prime Minister will also oversee the preparations done in Ayodhya for the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024.

The grand railway station will comprise lifts, a tourist information centre, and medical facilities. All types of extensive preparations are being completed. Refurbished platforms, new signboards, escalators, and murals of Lord Ram painted on walls--these and many more would be the features of the Ayodhya railway station after the ongoing revamp. 

This railway station is said to have as much mythological importance as much as it is modern. It is built like a grand temple from the outside and is equipped with equally modern facilities from the inside.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also reviewing the preparations being done for the inaugural ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple. "The airport and the railway station which have been prepared in the first phase are going to be inaugurated on 30th December. According to estimates, after January 22, approximately 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya daily and the administration is busy preparing for the same," Gaurav Dayal said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

COVID-19 JN.1: Cases of new variant rises to 69 in India, highest from Karnataka

Chennai: One dead, several injured after explosion at Indian Oil plant in Tondiarpet

INS Imphal to be commissioned into Indian Navy today: Know key features of latest missile destroyer

‘Despite not seeing you, I…':Shikhar Dhawan pens heartfelt note on son Zoravar’s birthday

Centre bans separatist Masarat Alam's Muslim League Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years for anti-national activities

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE