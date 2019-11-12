Ayodhya: Centre begins work on Ram Janmabhoomi trust, saints provide timing for laying foundation stone

Preparations for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have begun. As the central government is preparing to form the Ram Janmabhoomi trust, the saints have announced the auspicious time for the Ram Mandir. They have said that the ideal day for laying the foundation stone of the Ram Temple is March 25 of the Hindu New Year or April 2 of the Gregorian Calendar.

The Hindu saints of Ayodhya have asked for considering prominent members of their community to be a part of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. They have made this demand before PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Acharya Satyendra Das said that the Ram temple will be the grandest temple in the world built with gold and jewels, It will be a temple unlike any in the world, he said.

The Centre has begun the process of formation of a trust for managing the property and construction of the Ram Temple at the site.

The Supreme Court bench in a 5-0 unanimous verdict had ruled in the favour of Hindus and had directed the Central Government to set up a trust for "construction of a temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters."

Sources on Monday said the government is taking legal opinion from Attorney General KK Venugopal and Law Ministry regarding the formation of the trust.