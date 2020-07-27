Ayodhya 'Bhoomi Pujan' event to be low key in view of COVID-19 pandemic: Sources

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of guests invited for Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple will be very low, sources said.

The sources further stated that only about 125 guests will be invited to the event, scrapping the previous decision to invite around 250 guests.

Further, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has clarified that there is no plan to invite Chief Ministers of all states.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are among those invited to the ceremony on August 5.

Also certain prominent saints, some Sangh officials, and other famous names associated with the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement will also be present.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra has begun preparations for the event and the "bhoomi pujan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum sanctorum.

Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony, according to the members of the Trust.

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year ruled in the favour of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The court had also directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.