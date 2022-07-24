Search icon
Arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee hospitalised

After being sent to ED custody in connection with the alleged school jobs scam, Partha Chatterjee was hospitalised after he complained of uneasiness.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 06:57 AM IST

Photo: PTI

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam, was hospitalised in the evening after he complained of uneasiness, an official of the agency said.

Chatterjee, who has several health issues, was admitted to the ICCU of the state-run SSKM Hospital hours after the senior minister was remanded to two-day ED custody by a city court.

He was later moved to a cabin after his condition improved "a bit", an official of the hospital said. Several tests including ECG were conducted on the TMC secretary general.

"He is stable at the moment. A team of doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition," the official said.

Cardiologist Dr Saroj Mondal is heading the team of doctors that is looking after Chatterjee, a source in the ED said.

Security personnel have been posted outside the minister's cabin.

