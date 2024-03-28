Twitter
Any external imputation 'completely unacceptable': India after US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Ministry of External Affairs called the remarks by US State Department on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as "unwarranted", adding that any such external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is "completely unacceptable."

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 05:43 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
Stating that India is proud of its "robust and independent" democratic institutions, the Ministry of External Affairs called the remarks by US State Department on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as "unwarranted", adding that any such external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is "completely unacceptable."

This comes after US State Department doubled down on its remarks that that they encourage "fair, transparent and timely legal processes" on the issue, a day after a US diplomat was summoned to communicate India's "strong objections" to the earlier remarks.

Addressing a weekly press briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said,"Yesterday, India had lodged its strong objection and protest with a senior official from the US Embassy with regards to the comments made by the US State Department."

He further emphasised that mutual respect and understanding is imperative for the foundation of international relations and urged the states to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of other countries."

The recent remarks by the US State Department are unwarranted. Any such external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable. In India, the legal process are driven only by the rule of law. Anyone who has a similar ethos, especially fair democracies, should have no objection in appreciating this fact. India is proud of its robust and independent democratic institutions," Jaiswal said.

"We are committed to protect them from any form of undue external influences. Mutual respect and understanding form the foundation of international relations and states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller was asked about his response to India's summoning US diplomat over comments on Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest and freezing of Congress party's bank accounts, to which he said that they are following these actions closely.

"We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are also aware of the Congress party's allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to effectively campaign in the upcoming elections," Miller added."And we encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues," he stressed.

Prior to this, India summoned the German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest against their foreign office spokesperson's remarks on the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Last Friday, a spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry, when questioned on the arrest of Kejriwal, said that he was entitled to a fair trial.

Making a strong statement against the German Foreign Office spokesperson's remarks, India said that it sees these remarks as interference in India's 'judicial process' and 'undermining the independence' of the Indian judiciary, the Ministry of External Affairs said last week.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Thursday extended the custodial remand of the Delhi Chief Minister by four more days till April 1. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI) 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
