Another case of kidnap-murder in UP, body of 14-year-old boy found near canal in Gorakhpur

In another incident of kidnapping and brutal murder in Uttar Pradesh, a 14-year-old boy who was kidnapped for ransom in Gorakhpur yesterday was found dead on Monday.

The body of the class 6 student was recovered from an area near a canal. Son of a grocery and paan' shop owner, Mahajan Gupta, the boy was kidnapped from Pipraich area on Sunday.

This is the third known incident of kidnapping in Uttar Pradesh in recent times and the second incident where the kidnappers killed the abductee.

According to reports, the boy was kidnapped on Sunday afternoon and the family had also received a ransom call. The family immediately informed the police after the call.

"After taking lunch on Sunday afternoon, my son had gone outside to play. In the evening I received a phone call from an unknown number and the person on the line asked me to pay a ransom of Rs 1 crore for my son," the father said.

Officials said the police swung into action immediately after the matter was reported. It nabbed the kidnappers on Sunday night itself.

"On interrogation, the kidnappers disclosed that they killed the boy soon after kidnapping him. On the information provided by kidnappers, the boy's body was recovered," Gorakhpur SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said.

Earlier, a Kanpur lab technician, Sanjeet Yadav, was kidnapped and later killed. The police had also got the family to pay the ransom but failed to retrieve the money as promised or get the accused back alive.

Another case of kidnapping took place in Gonda where the eight-year-old son of a gutka trader was kidnapped last week. The police was, however, able to retrieve the boy and arrest the accused.