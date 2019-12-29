Andhra Govt constitutes high power committee to examine three capitals issue

The Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan-led YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh has constituted a high power committee to study the three capitals issue and will submit its report in three weeks.

On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet deferred on taking a decision on Reddy’s proposal for having three capitals in the state.

The high powered committee is being set up to examine the GN Rao committee report on the capital issue, and reports of the international consultancy firm, Boston Consultancy Group.

The International consultancy firm is scheduled to submit its report on the capital issue on January 3.

The members of the high powered committee are as follows:

• Minister for Finance and Legislative Affairs• Deputy Chief Minister, Revenue & Registration• Minister for MA & UD• Minister for Industries• Minister for Education• Minister for Home• Minister for Agriculture & Horticulture• Minister for AH, Fisheries & Marketing• Minister for Civil Supplies• Minister for Transport & Information & Public Relations• Principal Advisor to Chief Minister• Director General of Police• Chief Commission of LA & Special Chief Secretary• Secretary, MA & UD• Secretary, Law• Chief Secretary - Member Convenor

Jaganmohan Reddy had declared that the state would have three capitals - Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, Kurnool. He proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital, and Kurnool as judicial capital.

After the proposal made by him, the political situation in Andhra Pradesh became very volatile with farmers in and around Amaravati led by the opposition Telugu Desam Party protesting against the ruling government's decision.

On the other hand, people in North coastal Andhra Pradesh surrounding Visakhapatnam city are jubilant over the government's proposal to set up executive capital in the city, and also people in Rayalaseema where a High court is being proposed in Kurnool town.