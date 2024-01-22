Amit Shah to skip Ram Mandir ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya today, here's why

For the grand ceremony, thousands of guests have been invited to be part of this historic event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present for the grand ceremony in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya is filled with excitement as preparations are in full swing for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple, and thousands of guests have been invited to be part of this historic event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present for the grand ceremony in Ayodhya.

However, notable absentees from the event include BJP stalwarts Lal Krishna Advani and Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite the presence of leaders from the RSS, BJP, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Ayodhya, the absence of these prominent figures has raised eyebrows. While the reasons behind their non-attendance have been cited, it remains a surprising turn of events.

Approximately 7,000 people are expected to participate in the Pran Pratishtha Samaroh, but leaders like Advani and Shah will not be among them physically.

The reason for Amit Shah to not attend the grand event is that he will be at Birla Temple with his family, watching the live streaming of the entire ceremony. BJP President JP Nadda will be present at Jhandewalan Mandir in Delhi during the ceremony.

According to media reports, harsh weather conditions and extreme cold have deterred some of the senior BJP leaders, including Lal Krishna Advani, from attending the event in Ayodhya.

Additionally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will also be absent from the ceremony in Ayodhya.

Despite their physical absence, these leaders, including Lal Krishna Advani, who played a pivotal role in leading the Ram Temple movement, are expected to witness the live broadcast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony from various religious places.