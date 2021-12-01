Amid Omicron scare, international flight ticket prices go up

The rising cases of the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron, have put the country on alert again. To prevent the spread of Omicron, a new guideline has been issued by the central government, which has come into effect from midnight on Tuesday. According to this, air travellers may now have to wait for 6 hours at the airport.

As per the new guideline, RT-PCR testing has been made mandatory at the airport of passengers coming from those countries where cases of Omicron have been found. This means that thousands of passengers coming from there may have to wait for up to 6 hours at the airport.

With this, the price of flight tickets has gone up, as per reports.

The fare for Delhi to London has increased from about Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Delhi to Dubai flight fare has reached Rs 33,000. Earlier, the round trip ticket from Delhi to Dubai was Rs 20,000.

The round trip cost from Delhi to the US was Rs 90,000-1.2 lakh earlier, which has now increased to Rs 1.5 lakh.

There has been a 100% increase in airfares for Chicago, Washington DC and New York City. The business class ticket has gone up to Rs 6 lakh.

Delhi to Toronto airfare has increased from about Rs 80,000 to Rs 2.37 lakh.

According to the new guideline issued by the government, the RT-PCR test is necessary for those travellers who are coming from countries where Omicron infection has been found. They will be allowed to leave the airport only after the test results are out. At the same time, five per cent of the passengers coming by flights from other countries will be screened for COVID-19.

The Health Ministry has advised that international travellers coming from infected countries should be prepared to wait at the airport till the results of the RT-PCR test are out. The ministry has asked the states to send all the confirmed samples to the respective INSACOG labs for genome sequencing.