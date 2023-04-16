Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Amid Amul vs Nandini row, Rahul Gandhi buys Nandini ice cream; calls dairy brand 'Karnataka’s pride'

Rahul Gandhi's move came in the wake of Karnataka Congress leaders throwing their weight behind homegrown dairy brand Nandini amidst fears of its takeover by Gujarat's Amul.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 11:23 PM IST

Amid Amul vs Nandini row, Rahul Gandhi buys Nandini ice cream; calls dairy brand 'Karnataka’s pride'
Amid Amul vs Nandini row, Rahul Gandhi buys Nandini ice cream | Photo: Twitter

In the backdrop of the Nandini vs Amul battle, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday bought a Nandini ice cream and termed the brand "Karnataka's pride." He also termed Nandini, the flagship brand of Karnataka Milk Federation, the "best."

The Congress leader's move came in the wake of the state party leaders throwing their weight behind the homegrown dairy brand, amidst fears of its takeover by Gujarat's Amul. On a two-day visit to the poll-bound Karnataka, Gandhi bought the ice cream at a Nandini store here while flanked by Congress state president D K Shivakumar and party general secretary K C Venugopal.

Gandhi later posted his photo on Twitter with a caption, "Karnataka's Pride - NANDINI is the best!" The row involving the two unions started recently, after Amul announced it would supply its milk varieties in Bengaluru.

The opposition Congress and the JD(S) said the BJP wanted to 'kill' Nandini by allowing Amul in Karnataka. They also expressed fears that a scarcity of Nandini products would be created to make way for Amul to take over.

The Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government, however, denied the charge saying that there was no threat to Nandini from Amul.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Actress celebrates her 45th birthday with media, see pics
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: India reports 10,093 new cases in 24 hours, active caseload increased to 57,542
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.