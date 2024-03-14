Twitter
India

Amazon, Meesho, Flipkart, Snapdeal, JioMART ban sale, manufacturing of...

Major e-commerce platforms have decided to ban the sale of this product. Know the reason behind it decision here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

Several major e-commerce platforms have decided to remove glue traps from their listings after animal rights group PETA India's pressure. It is believed that these traps are made of strong glues to trap rats are becoming a great source of pain to animals. 

Animal rights activists have claimed that animals who are caught in these traps alive suffer for hours and sometimes even days. 

As these rodents are eventually discarded while trapped in the strong glue, they often die of slow starvation and are left without any way to free themselves. This has inspired the ban on the sale, manufacturing, and use of glue traps by several online e-commerce platforms. 

This initiative has been taken by several major online retailers including Amazon, Meesha, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and Jio Mart. PETA have even urged other online platforms such as BigBasket and IndiaMART to take a stand against animal cruelty. 

Read: Former bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar named new election commissioners

Last year, Maharashtra, Delhi and several other state governments banned the sale, production and use of glue traps as a step towards animal welfare. 

