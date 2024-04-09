Twitter
Almora Uttarakhand Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The counting and announcement of results for the Almora Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 are scheduled for June 4.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 08:56 PM IST

Almora is one of the constituencies of Uttarakhand. The constituency is a SC seat. Almora consists of 5 parliamentary seats. The Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 voting date in Almora is set for April 19, falling under Phase 1 of the election process.

Counting Date and Results for Almora Constituency of Uttarakhand 2024

The counting and announcement of results for the Almora Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 are scheduled for June 4.

The Almora seat has 14 Assembly segments including Dharchula, Didihat, Pithoragarh, Gangolihat, Kapkot, Bageshwar, Dwarahat, Salt, Ranikhet, Someshwar(s.c.), Almora, Jageshwar, Lohaghat, Champawat. The BJP, and the INC are the main parties in the constituency. 

With a margin of 232,986 votes, Ajay Tamta of the BJP won the seat in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. With 444,651 votes and a 64.00% vote share, Ajay Tamta defeated INC candidate Pradeep Tamta, who received 211,665 votes (30.25%). 

Ajay Tamta, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, secured the seat in the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, garnering 348,186 votes and a 53.00% vote share. Pradeep Tamta, an INC candidate, finished second with 252,496 votes (38.44%). Pradeep Tamta lost to Ajay Tamta by a total of 95,690 votes.

