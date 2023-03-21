All about Javed Akhtar's ‘RSS-Taliban’ defamation case: Know what musician said against RSS

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar (File photo)

Popular Bollywood musician Javed Akhtar, who is known for his lyrical compositions, is currently in the midst of legal trouble as a court in Mumbai ended up rejecting his plea challenging the summons issued against him in a defamation case.

Javed Akhtar had filed a plea in a Mumbai court regarding a summons issued against him, ordering him to appear in court regarding a controversial defamation case. The rejection of the plea means that Akhtar will be appearing in court after a date regarding the matter is issued.

A Mumbai-based lawyer had filed a defamation case against Javed Akhtar after he had made a public comparison between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the terror organization Taliban, which has now formed a new government in Afghanistan.

What is Javed Akhtar's defamation case surrounding RSS?

On September 3, 2021, Javed Akhtar made a controversial statement surrounding RSS, where he compared BJP’s ideological mentor RSS to the Taliban. A case was filed against Akhtar by a Mumbai-based lawyer, who alleged that he had defamed the organization.

During the interview, Javed Akhtar said that the Taliban are barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal are all the same, sparking a major backlash from a lot of Hindu organizations.

A criminal application was registered against Javed Akhtar following the defamation claims, on the charges falling under Sections 397 and 399 of the CrPC. After this, the Bollywood musician was summoned to the court regarding the case.

Javed Akhtar later approached the court against the summons, saying that the expression of an opinion cannot amount to a crime and should not be considered defamation. He also said that the petitioner had no right to file the case on the behalf of RSS.

Now, the plea filed by Javed Akhtar has been rejected by the Mumbai court, meaning that the proceedings regarding the matter are set to continue as scheduled and the musician is bound to appear in court regarding the defamation case.

