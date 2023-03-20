Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet

Several celebrities including Vidya Balan, Javed Akhtar, and Anupam Kher attended the prayer meet of Satish Kaushik and stood with the late's actor's family.
Veteran artist Satish Kaushik's death shocked several moviegoers, his family and friends. On Monday, several artists from Bollywood and Kaushik's friends attended the prayer meet. Let's take a look at the attendees. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Anupam Kher
We start the gallery with one of the most touching pictures. Anupam Kher was among the early arrivial at the prayer meet. In the photo, Anupam was spotted taking care of Satish's nine-year-old daughter, Vanshika.
2. Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff is also known for being supportive of his film fraternity, and he was among the close friend of the late actor.
3. Vidya Balan and Maniesh Paul
Vidya Balan and Maniesh Paul were also spotted paying respect to late actor-director.
4. Javed Akhtar
Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar also attended the prayer meet.
5. Darshan Kumar
The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumar was captured arriving at their residence for the prayer meet.
6. Boney Kapoor
Here's producer Boney Kapoor getting out from his car at Satish's apartment.