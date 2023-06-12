Ajmer 92 real story: What was horrific 1992 Ajmer gang rape case? After The Kerala Story, new film sparks row

Real story behind controversial film Ajmer 92 (Photo - IMDb)

After the release of the movie The Kerala Story sparked a major controversy due to its sensitive and communal topics, a new film called Ajmer 92 is set to spark a few waves. It must be noted that Ajmer 92 is based on the horrific gang rape case in Ajmer in 1992.

The Ajmer 92 film, which is a Hindi movie set to be released this year, has already started sparking controversy since it shows the widely famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan in a bad light, and many have argued that it portrays a specific community in a bad light.

The Ajmer 92 film is set to be released in July 2023 and is based on true events which transpired in 1992 in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, when a powerful family linked to the Ajmer Dargah gang raped and blackmailed dozens of girls, some of whom were minors.

True story behind Ajmer 92 movie

The movie Ajmer 92 is based on the scandal of 1992 in Ajmer, where a series of gang rapes and blackmail incidents were uncovered by a media report. The news was first broken by a Hindi newspaper called Dainik Navjyoti, which is circulated in Jaipur.

According to the news report, Farooq and Nafis Chishty from the influential Khadim family, responsible for overlooking the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, were leading a group of young men who used to lure, gang rape, and blackmail young women at a private farmhouse.

Investigations revealed that Farooq Chishty befriended a young girl from Sophia Senior Secondary School in Ajmer and took obscene photos of her, only to blackmail her into introducing her to her school friends, who were then lured into a farmhouse one by one.

The girls were gang raped in the farmhouse by young men led by the Chistys and were photographed in compromising positions to keep them from filing complaints. Dainik reported that there were over 250 victims, between the ages of 11 and 20.

It was also reported that the Ajmer police knew about the development, but decided to stay away from investigations due to the power of the Khadim family. The news eventually broke out after the obscene photos were leaked, leading the police to the perpetrators.

