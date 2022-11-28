AIIMS Delhi server down for 6th day, hackers demand Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency

AIIMS Delhi | File Photo

In what is being termed as an ‘act of cyber terrorism’, the servers of the country’s top medical college, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi remained down for the sixth straight day. The hackers have allegedly made a demand of an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency as ransom, official sources were quoted as saying on Monday.

The hacking could have compromised the medical and personal data of around 3-4 crore patients, it is feared. The AIIMS Delhi cyberattack was detected on Wednesday (November 23) morning. With the server being down for almost a week, the staff at the premier medical institute has been forced to manage patient services like emergency, outpatient, inpatient and laboratory manually.

The ransomware attack is under investigation and a team comprising members of Delhi Police, Home Ministry and India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN). The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police registered a case of extortion and cyber terrorism on November 25.

