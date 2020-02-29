After devastating communal riots in Northeast Delhi, couple ties knot in Gokulpuri

After life limps back to normalcy after devasting communal riots that took place in Northeast Delhi, a couple, in Gokulpuri-one of the worst affected areas in the region, tied the knot to mark the celebration of love in such troubled times.

After three days of unimpeded riots in Northeast Delhi, Mahendra Kumar and Savita Kashyap got married on Friday. They had got engaged four days before, as the riots were spiralling out of control.

"We had never thought that communal violence would take place in our area. We had booked a brass-band, banquet hall, decorators, caters and DJ etc and paid them advance money as well. We have lost huge money as all of them refused to come here," the bride's father," ANI quoted the bride's father, Raj Veer Singh as saying.

"I was adamant that my daughter's wedding would take place on the decided date..I am satisfied that my daughter's wedding ceremony was held successfully. The situation too is also getting back to normal," he added.

"Our family first came to see the situation here and once we found that things were normal, we celebrated the wedding of our brother here in a small ceremony," the groom's brother said.

Savita's mother said that the family had booked a hall at Bhajanpura for the wedding, but fearing the current situation in the aftermath of the riots which kept the relatives from visiting the venue in Bhajanpura, it was decided that the wedding would take place in front of their residence.

"I could not sleep for the last week. I was apprehensive of the fact that mob might loot our things which we have gathered for our daughter's wedding. We had booked a wedding hall at Bhajanpura. But due to the fear of the current situation, my relatives were not willing to come to Bhajanpura," Savita's Mother narrated.

Gokulpuri became one of the many sites of communal riots as the rioters where acts of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism took place between rival groups over the contentious law. A tyre market at Kapur Petrol Pump in Gokulpuri was set on fire at around 9 pm on Saturday.

The violence that unfolded in areas of northeast Delhi like Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, and Yamuna Vihar earlier this week has claimed at least 42 lives and has left more than 200 injured.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, to review the situation and investigate the Delhi Riots.

(With ANI inputs)