'Absconding' former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh lands in city

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was rendered as a proclaimed offender by a Mumbai magistrate earlier reached Mumbai on Thursday. The IPS officer who is facing several extortion cases in Maharashtra told news channels on Wednesday that he was in Chandigarh and would visit Mumbai soon.

After reaching Mumbai on Thursday, the former Police Commissioner told the media that he has full faith in the judiciary and asked to grant him protection. Earlier a court order, declaring the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh 'absconding' was pasted outside his flat in Juhu, Mumbai.

Param Bir Singh's lawyer however informed the court that his client was 'very much' in India.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh arrives in Mumbai.



Singh was declared as 'absconding' by a Mumbai court. He is facing extortion charges in several cases in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/DEHiSRVxNn — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

The Supreme Court order on November 22 granting former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh protection from arrest in cases against him in the state has come as an embarrassment to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. While issuing an order on the same, the apex court had also directed the former Mumbai top cop to join the investigation.