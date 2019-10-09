7 Naxals surrender in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections police here got a big success when seven Naxals, including three women, surrendered before the Gadchiroli police on Wednesday.

The surrendered Naxals carried a total reward of Rs 33.5 lakh on their heads.

"It is a big success for us, especially since it has come ahead of the Assembly elections. The reason behind their surrender is the pressure due to increased police activity in the region," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Balkavde told reporters here.

The surrendered Naxals have been identified as Dalam commander Rakesh alias Ganesh, Devidas alias Maniram, Rahul alias Damji Somji Pallo and Shiva Vijaya. While the women Naxals have been identified as Reshma, Akhila and Karuna.

The Naxals from the Dalam region have known to be involved in several big Naxal operations.