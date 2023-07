According to the agency, the earthquake's epicentre was 126 km southeast (SE) of Port Blair.

The National Centre for Seismology reported a 5.8-magnitude earthquake on Saturday morning in the vicinity of Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to the agency, the earthquake's epicentre was 126 km southeast (SE) of Port Blair. The earthquake occurred at 12:53 AM IST, 69 km below the earth's surface.