HomeIndia

India

36 Union ministers to visit Jammu and Kashmir this month as part of outreach programme on Article 370

Union ministers are scheduled to visit J&K later this month in order to make people aware of the “positive impact” of Centre's decision to end the special status of the erstwhile state.

article-main
Latest News

Manish Shukla

Updated: Jan 15, 2020, 11:07 PM IST

Six months after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories, 36 Union ministers are scheduled to visit J&K later this month in order to make people aware of the “positive impact” of Centre's decision to end the special status of the erstwhile state. 

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi are some of the top ministers who are scheduled to visit the newly-carved Union Territory. 

Former Army chief and MoS for Road Transport & Highways VK Singh, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy and MoS PMO Jitendra Singh are also on the list of ministers who will take the trip. 

The ministers will inform the people about the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre for the region after the abrogation of Article 370.

This is the first visit of these many Union ministers to the region after the August 5 decision. 

Anurag Thakur, Giriraj Singh, Prahlad Joshi, Renuka Singh, and Kiren Rijiju are also among the ministers who will visit Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 59 visits for 36 Union ministers have been planned. 

Out of this, 51 trips are planned for Jammu while other eight are in Srinagar. 

