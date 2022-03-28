13 Rajya Sabha seats across 6 states go to polls on March 31

The Rajya Sabha elections for 13 seats across six states will be held on March 31.

Polling on these seats is being held as the tenure of several leaders like Anand Sharma, AK Antony, Partap Singh Bajwa, and Naresh Gujral are set to end in April 2022.

Members from Assam (two), Himachal (one), Kerala (three), Nagaland (one) and Tripura (one) are retiring on April 2, while five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

“Out of the five seats to be filled from Punjab, three are to be filled by holding one election and the other two through another election as these seats belong to two different biennial cycles,” the EC said in a notification.

The counting will take place on the day of polling from 5 pm onwards.

Prominent among those retiring are AK Antony (Kerala), Anand Sharma (Himachal Pradesh), and Partap Singh Bajwa and Naresh Gujral (Punjab).

How are Rajya Sabha members elected?

The Rajya Sabha, which is the upper house of Parliament, is not subject to dissolution.

A third of Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from each State retire once in two years and polls are held to fill up the vacancies.

Only elected members of the State Legislative Assemblies can vote in a Rajya Sabha election.

A Rajya Sabha MP serves for a period of six years after being elected by means of the single transferable vote, i.e electors can vote for any number of candidates in order of their preference.

A candidate requires a specified number of first preference votes to win.

Candidates fielded by political parties have to be proposed by at least 10 members of the Assembly or 10% of the party’s strength in the House, whichever is less.