1 dead, several injured in stampede at Surat railway station

The stampede occurred while boarding the train and one person was killed.

One person was killed and several others were injured in a stampede at the Surat railway station in Gujarat on Saturday. The stampede occurred when passengers were boarding a Bihar-bound special train for the upcoming Chhath festival at Surat railway station in Gujarat on Saturday.

When passengers rushed to board the Tapti Ganga Express train from Surat railway station, chaos ensued in which some people fainted, Superintendent of Police (Western Railway) Sarjo Kumari said.

"One man fell due to crowding and was declared brought dead. The exact cause of death will be ascertained in the post-mortem. Two other passengers suffered breathlessness and are undergoing treatment," said Jayesh Patel, the resident medical officer of SMIMER Hospital.

(With agency inputs)