Headlines

1 dead, several injured in stampede at Surat railway station

Death toll hits 16 in Haryana spurious liquor case, 7 arrested

Worst Bollywood film of 2023 has IMDB rating of 2, actors didn't even promote it; sold only 500 tickets across India

Rajasthan: Protest erupts in Dausa after cop allegedly rapes 4-year-old girl

Air pollution may worsen Covid-19 infection, suspended dust particles in air may spread virus: Health Ministry

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Death toll hits 16 in Haryana spurious liquor case, 7 arrested

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get the latest egg boiler with best discounts

Ramiz Raja reveals shocking details about Pakistan captain Babar Azam, says 'he looked...'

Animals that can survive for months without water

India's 10 breathtaking scenic train journeys

Batters with most runs in debut ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Aishwarya Sharma disrespecting husband Neil Bhatt, picking up unnecessary fight

Worst Bollywood film of 2023 has IMDB rating of 2, actors didn't even promote it; sold only 500 tickets across India

Before Tiger 3's release, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi make special request to audience: 'We trust you...'

HomeIndia

India

1 dead, several injured in stampede at Surat railway station

The stampede occurred while boarding the train and one person was killed.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One person was killed and several others were injured in a stampede at the Surat railway station in Gujarat on Saturday. The stampede occurred when passengers were boarding a Bihar-bound special train for the upcoming Chhath festival at Surat railway station in Gujarat on Saturday.

When passengers rushed to board the Tapti Ganga Express train from Surat railway station, chaos ensued in which some people fainted, Superintendent of Police (Western Railway) Sarjo Kumari said.

"One man fell due to crowding and was declared brought dead. The exact cause of death will be ascertained in the post-mortem. Two other passengers suffered breathlessness and are undergoing treatment," said Jayesh Patel, the resident medical officer of SMIMER Hospital.

(With agency inputs)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress’ first 8 films flopped miserably, was rejected by Doordarshan, later took higher fees than SRK and Salman

This TV actress gifted her husband private yacht worth Rs 8 crore at their wedding, in return she got...

Actress Payal Ghosh wants to marry Indian pacer Mohammed Shami but...

IAS Tina Dabi turns 30, photos of cosy and inclusive birthday bash go viral: See pics here

EPFO: Govt begins crediting 8.15% interest into PF accounts; here's how to check via UMANG app, SMS, online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE