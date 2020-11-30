West Bengal: Rebellion in TMC escalates, party MLA opens front against Prashant Kishore

A few months before the assembly elections in West Bengal, the rebellion in the ruling Trinamool Congress has started appearing. Before the Assembly elections in Bengal, many Trinamool Congress leaders have started publicly expressing dissatisfaction against the party leadership.

Now TMC MLA Jatu Lahiri from Shibpur in Howrah district has joined this brigade. He has opened a front against the party's advisor Prashant Kishore. He blamed Prashant Kishore for the current upheaval that started at the party. TMC MLA Jatu Lahiri lashed out at Prashant Kishore, saying that he is the main reason behind all the party's problems. Jattu Lahiri said, 'He (Prashant Kishore) has been hired in the party. Since his appointment, losses have started from all sides.

Lahiri, who has taken a rebellious stance, has indicated to leave TMC in the coming days. Jattu Lahiri has indirectly indicated to leave the party in the coming days. He said, "I have joined the party only because of Mamata Banerjee." They should run the party on their own. "

Talking about the recent resignation of Shubhendu Adhikari, Lahiri said, "Shubhendu Adhikari was able to get out of the temptation of a ministerial post. There are many problems within the party. We are all sad about this. It has been two years since the election of Howrah Municipal Corporation, but the common people are not getting services. Members associated with Prashant Kishore have forced me to organize many programs, but no one has the right to force any program." TMC MLA Lahiri said, "I don't know where they (members of Prashant Kishore) are getting this much money from."

Senior Trinamool leaders and ministers are slowly embarking on a rebellion. Still, the biggest setback for Mamata Banerjee is the relinquishment of party leader Shubhendu Adhikari from the West Bengal cabinet. Many MLAs are also speaking out against electoral strategist Prashant Kishore (PK) within the party.