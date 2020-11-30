Night curfew, no social gatherings: This state imposes new restrictions to curb COVID cases; know details

In order to contain the surging COVID-19 caseload in Rajasthan, a night curfew will be imposed within urban limits of 13 district headquarters from December 1 to 31. The state government made this announcement on Sunday night.

The towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar will be under night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am, ANI reported.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes in the state will remain closed till December 31. Cinema halls/multiplexes and similar places will also remain closed, the official statement mentioned.

No kind of Social/political/sports/cultural/religious functions and large congregations are permitted till December 31 in the state. The lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones till December 31, 2020.

Only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones and there will be intensive house-to-house surveillance for this purpose.

The Ashok Gehlot-led state government is resorting to stringent measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus infection. In this regard, on November 21, the government also announced that Section 144 would remain in place in all districts across the state. The government had also increased the penalty imposed for not wearing masks to Rs 500 from Rs 200 earlier in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 2,518 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 2,292 and 2,65,386, according to the health bulletin.