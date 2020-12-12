Kumbh Mela 2021: Uttarakhand CM orders deployment of special COVID officer, Indian Railways makes arrangements

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday instructed senior officials to deploy a special COVID-19 officer during the upcoming Kumbh Mela 2021. While holding a review meeting regarding the Kumbh Mela, he also directed the officials to complete the permanent construction works by January, besides expediting the temporary construction works.

In order to avoid any technical problems during Kumbh, the Garhwal commissioner has been directed to provide a high-level technical team for the fair. Haridwar Kumbh will begin in January next year and will continue till April.

Indian Railways is also making special arrangements for the upcoming Kumbh mela. Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry has been looking into this. According to media reports, work is going on at various railway stations at a cost of about Rs 661 crores. A new railway station has also been built before the mela.

With the Makar Sankranti falling on 14 January, devotees will start arriving for the Kumbh mela from then on, which will continue till the month of April.

Special arrangements by Indian Railways

- The new Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station has been set up at a cost of about Rs 220 crore.

- Three new platforms have been built at the station, with two sick lines and two washing lines.

- In the washing line, an automatic coach washing plant has also been installed.

- There is still single line between Haridwar to Laksar. The line doubling work on this 27 km long stretch will be completed by December 2020 at a cost of around Rs 346 crores.

- The Indian Railways is also set to run various special train services.

- According to Northern Railways, the zone will run 30 to 35 special trains in addition to 25 regular trains for Kumbh Mela.

- A complete plan has been prepared and senior zonal railway officials are constantly supervising it.

- The Northern Railway zone will be running these additional special train services for the Kumbh Mela considering the number of devotees.

- New foot-over bridges have been developed at Haridwar, Rishikesh, Motichur, Ethal, Pathri and Jwalapur railway stations.

- Additional platform surface, shelter, water booths as well as circulating areas have been provided at these railway stations.

- 83 unreserved, 21 reserved and 16 inquiry counters have been opened at these stations for passengers.

- Arrangements have been made for 340 CCTV cameras at around 10 stations along with Train Information System.

(With ANI inputs)