Kumbh Mela tent supplier firm blacklisted for fraud of Rs 109.85 crore

Tent and decorative items supplier booked for massive fraud, blacklisted for five years.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 12:17 AM IST

A Kumbh mela tent supplying firm has been slammed with fraud charges worth a mammoth amount of Rs 109.85 crore. The supplier identified as ‘Lallooji and Sons has been accused of submitting such high bills to the Uttar Pradesh government for supplying goods during the 2019 Kumbh Mela.

The firm in question has been providing tents, furniture, loudspeakers and other decorative items to the Maha Kumbh, Kumbh and Magh Mela for decades. The government and mela authorities were submitted bills worth Rs 196.24 crore between February 2017 and 2019 and payments of around Rs 171 crore were already made. After probing and checking the bills, the actual amount was calculated to be only Rs 86.38 crore.

An FIR has been lodged against ‘Lalloji and Sons’ at the Daraganj police station in Prayagraj. The complaint was filed by the then additional Kumbh Mela Officer, Dayanand Prasad. Till now 11 persons have been booked in the fraud case and the 'Mela' authorities have blacklisted the supplier firm for five years.

 

 

