Meet film director richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Bachchans, Chopras combined; made only 6 films, secret to wealth is...

This director, the richest in the world, has more money than Shah Rukh, Salman, Rajinikanth, the Bachchans, and Chopras put together

Film stars may be the faces that sell movies but it’ the director whose vision propels the story and the narrative. This is why directors often walk away with the credit for huge successes. Often, monetary rewards follow but despite that, filmmakers are often not as rich as some of the biggest stars. And yet, there is one film director, who is richer than the biggest stars combined, with a massive net worth of $5.2 billion, making him the richest director in the world

World’s richest film director is...

George Lucas, the creator of the immensely popular Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, is the richest filmmaker in the world. As per Forbes, the director-producer is worth $5.2 billion as of February 2024. This converts to roughly around Rs 43,000 crore, a number unattainable by any actor, filmmaker, or technician from around the world.

How George Lucas is richer than Khans and Chopras combined

The Rs 43000 crore net worth of Lucas means that he is not just the richest film personality in the world, but he is also richer than Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 6300 crore), Aditya Chopra (Rs 7200 crore), Salman Khan (Rs 2900 crore), the Bachchans (Rs 3000 crore), and Rajinikanth (Rs 500 crore). All these celebs put together are worth arounnd Rs 20000 crore ($2.4 billion), not even half as much as Lucas’ splendid wealth. Even after adding the likes of Tom Cruise and Robert Downey Jr, Lucas reigns supreme.

The secret to George Lucas’ net worth

Lucas made his directorial debut with THX 1138 in 1971 but shot to fame with the 1977 classic Star Wars. He then turned to production, producing the two sequels and the Indiana Jones series. Lucas returned to direction with the three Star Wars prequels from 1999-05 but has not directed since. His immense wealth comes from the IPs he owns through Lucasfilms and the royalties he receives for his two mega franchises. The sale of Lucasfilm to Disney also helped him amass his wealth.