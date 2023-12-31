Tom Wilkinson, two-time Oscar nominated Michael Clayton, In The Bedroom star, passes away at 75

The family of Tom Wilkinson confirmed the demise of the Bafa-winning actor with a statement and requested privacy at the time of their grave loss

On Saturday, British actor Tom Wilkinson, a Bafta-winner, who is known for his work in The Full Monty and was two-time Oscar-nominated for Michael Clayton and In The Bedroom, passed away at 75. A statement shared by his agent confirmed the veteran actor's death and also stated that his family was present during his final moments.

The statement reads, "It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30." The statement continues. "His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time."

Tom also starred in 1998’s Shakespeare in Love, Christopher Nolan’s 2005 Batman Begins, and 2011 thriller Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol His film resume includes The Grand Budapest Hotel and Girl with a Pearl Earring among more than 130 film and TV credits.

Tom, in his initial career, also won an Emmy for playing Benjamin Franklin in the 2008 mini-series John Adams. By playing John F Kennedy's father, Joe, in The Kennedys, Tom secured an Emmy nomination. Tom has also played President Lyndon B Johnson in 2014’s Selma. Tom's survivors include his wife, actress Diana Hardcastle, and their two daughters Alice and Mollie. For Todd Field’s 2001 U.S. domestic drama, In the Bedroom, in which he played a bereaved father, Wilkinson received a nomination for Best Actor. His second Academy Award nomination wafor his supporting role in Tony Gilroy’s legal thriller Michael Clayton (2007), starring George Clooney.