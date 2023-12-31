Tom Wilkinson, two-time Oscar nominated Michael Clayton, In The Bedroom star, passes away at 75

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Tom Wilkinson, two-time Oscar nominated Michael Clayton, In The Bedroom star, passes away at 75

The family of Tom Wilkinson confirmed the demise of the Bafa-winning actor with a statement and requested privacy at the time of their grave loss

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 01:05 AM IST

article-main
Image source: Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Saturday, British actor Tom Wilkinson, a Bafta-winner, who is known for his work in The Full Monty and was two-time Oscar-nominated for Michael Clayton and In The Bedroom, passed away at 75. A statement shared by his agent confirmed the veteran actor's death and also stated that his family was present during his final moments.

The statement reads, "It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30." The statement continues. "His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time."

Tom also starred in 1998’s Shakespeare in Love, Christopher Nolan’s 2005 Batman Begins, and 2011 thriller Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol His film resume includes The Grand Budapest Hotel and Girl with a Pearl Earring among more than 130 film and TV credits.

Tom, in his initial career, also won an Emmy for playing Benjamin Franklin in the 2008 mini-series John Adams. By playing John F Kennedy's father, Joe, in The Kennedys, Tom secured an Emmy nomination. Tom has also played President Lyndon B Johnson in 2014’s Selma. Tom's survivors include his wife, actress Diana Hardcastle, and their two daughters Alice and Mollie. For Todd Field’s 2001 U.S. domestic drama, In the Bedroom, in which he played a bereaved father, Wilkinson received a nomination for Best Actor. His second Academy Award nomination wafor his supporting role in Tony Gilroy’s legal thriller Michael Clayton (2007), starring George Clooney.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

New rules from January 1, 2024: 6 crucial financial changes to keep in mind

'Whole world is waiting for Jan 22's historic moment,’ says PM Modi during Ayodhya visit

Watch: Team India's intensive training for 2nd Test showdown against South Africa

After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's post amid India's Centurion Test defeat goes viral

Who is Arvind Panagariya, ex-NITI Aayog VC, appointed chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE