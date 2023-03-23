Tom Cruise hasn't met his and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri in a decade, has 'no part in her life', claims report

Tom Cruise and Suri (file photo)

A new report has claimed that Tom Cruise has had no contact with his daughter Suri in almost a decade and plays ‘no part in her life’. Suri is the actor’s daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes. The two parted ways in 2012 after a six-year-marriage. The couple had disagreements over Scientology, a cult that Cruise is a part of.

According a to a report in Daily Mail UK, a source close to Holmes said that Suri, who will be 17 soon, is now applying to colleges but Tom Cruise continues to play no part in her life. “Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective,” the source was quoted as saying. The report also claimed that Tom, however, was not in the picture.

The source added that Tom Cruise does 'not have a part in [Suri's] life' and the two have had almost no contact since 2013. But sources say that the actor will pay college tuition costs for his daughter, as discussed in his and Katie Holmes’ secretive divorce settlement back in 2012. The settlement involved Tom paying Katiee $400,000 per year till Suri turns 18, which is in April 2024.

Tom and Katie began dating in April 2005 and were engaged just three months later. Suri was born in April 2006 on the first anniversary of their first date. They tied the knot in a Scientologist ceremony at the 15th-century Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy in November that year. Initially, Katie had studied Scientology, which forms a big part of Tom Cruise’s belief system. However, later differences grew.

In 2012, Katie filed for divorce and claimed that she was worried Tom would ‘abduct’ Suri. She also said she feared intimidation by the Church of Scientology. Their divorce was finalised in July 2012, following which Katie returned to the Catholic Church.