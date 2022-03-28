Oscars 2022 full list of winners: CODA, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Jane Campion win top honours

Hollywood's grandest night, the 94th Academy Awards aka Oscars 2022, was held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27 (as per the local time in the USA). The celebration night was attended by the bigwig of the American movie industry and was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

While Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor in a leading role for 'King Richard; Jessica Chastain took home the trophy for Best Actress in a leading role for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'. 'CODA' won the Best Picture statuette over nine other films and Jane Campion won 'Best Director' for 'The Power of the Dog'.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Picture

‘CODA’

‘Belfast’

‘Don’t Look Up'

‘Drive My Car’

‘Dune’

‘King Richard’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘Nightmare Alley’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘West Side Story’

Best Actor

Will Smith - 'King Richard'

Javier Bardem – ‘Being the Ricardos’

Benedict Cumberbatch – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Andrew Garfield – ‘tick, tick...BOOM!’

Denzel Washington – ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’



Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Olivia Colman – ‘The Lost Daughter’

Penelope Cruz – ‘Parallel Mothers’

Nicole Kidman – ‘Being the Ricardos’

Kristen Stewart – ‘Spencer’

Best Director

Jane Campion – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Paul Thomas Anderson – ‘Licorice Pizza’

Kenneth Branagh – ‘Belfast’

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – ‘Drive My Car’

Steven Spielberg – ‘West Side Story’



Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur – ‘CODA’

Ciaran Hinds – ‘Belfast’

Jesse Plemmons – ‘The Power of the Dog’

J.K. Simmons – ‘Being the Ricardos’

Kodi Smit-McPhee – ‘The Power of the Dog’



Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose – ‘West Side Story’

Jessie Buckley – ‘The Lost Daughter’

Judi Dench – ‘Belfast’

Kirsten Dunst – ‘The Power of the Dog’

Aunjanue Ellis – ‘King Richard’

Best Original Screenplay

‘Belfast’

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘King Richard’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘The Worst Person in the World’

Best Adapted Screenplay

‘CODA’

‘Drive My Car’

‘Dune’

‘The Lost Daughter’

'The Power of the Dog’



Best Animated Feature Film

‘Encanto’

‘Flee’

‘Luca’

‘The Mitchells vs the Machines’

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’



Best Documentary Feature

‘Summer of Soul’

‘Ascension’

‘Attica’

‘Flee’

‘Writing With Fire’



Best International Feature Film

‘Drive My Car’ - Japan

‘Flee’ - Denmark

‘The Hand of God’ - Italy

‘Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom’ - Bhutan

‘The Worst Person in the World’ - Norway



Best Music (Original Song)

‘No Time to Die’ from ‘No Time to Die’

‘Be Alive’ from ‘King Richard’

‘Dos Oruguitas’ from ‘Encanto’

‘Down to Joy’ from ‘Belfast’

‘Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days’



Best Music (Original Score)

'Dune'

'Don't Look Up'

'Encanto'

'Parallel Mothers'

'The Power of the Dog'

Best Cinematography

'Dune'

'Nightmare Alley'

'The Power of the Dog'

'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

'West Side Story'



Best Costume Design

'Cruella'

'Cyrano'

'Dune'

'Nightmare Alley'

'West Side Story'



Best Documentary (Short Subject)

'The Queen of Basketball'

'Audible'

'Three Songs for Benazir'

'When We Were Bullies'

'Lead Me Home'

Best Editing

'Dune'

'Don't Look Up'

'King Richard'

'The Power of the Dog'

'tick, tick...BOOM!

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

'Dune'

'House of Gucci'

'Cruella'

'Coming 2 America'

Best Production Design

'Dune'

'Nightmare Alley'

'The Power of the Dog'

'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

'West Side Story'

Best Short Film (Animated)

'The Windshield Wiper'

'Affairs of the Art'

'Bestia'

'Boxballet'

'Robin Robin'

Best Short Film (Live Action)

'The Long Goodbye'

'The Dress'

'Ala Kachuu - Take and Run'

'On My Mind'

'Please Hold'

Best Sound

'Dune'

'Belfast'

'No Time to Die'

'The Power of the Dog'

'West Side Story'

Best Visual Effects

'Dune'

'Free Guy'

'No Time to Die'

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

'Spider-Man: No Way Home'