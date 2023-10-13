Hollywood actor Michael Douglas to be conferred with Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at IFFI

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur announces that Hollywood actor Michael Douglas to be conferred with Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at 54th International Film Festival of India.

The 54th International Film Festival of India is scheduled to take place in Panjim, Goa from November 20 to 28 this year. The Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, made an announcement that Veteran Hollywood actor Michael Douglas will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Lifetime Award at the International Film Festival.

On Friday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took to his Twitter and shared the announcement. He wrote, “I'm delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood Actor, and Producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa. His deep love for our country, is well known, and we look forward to welcoming him, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their son, to the most prominent Film Festival in South Asia to showcase our rich cinematic culture and unique traditions at #IFFI54!! A heartfelt welcome to Bharat and @IFFIGoa (namaste emoji).”

Michael Douglas was also invited to IFFI by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan earlier this year when he visited the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, He said, “We are conducting our film festival in Goa from November 20 to November 28. This is the 54th edition, I’m welcoming you. I expect your visit and presence along with your entire family at our festival. We will bring our traditions, culture, diversity, languages, and food culture to Goa.”

Michael Douglas, 75, has enjoyed a remarkable career of over 5 decades and has earned two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy Award. Some of his popular movies include, Wall Street, Falling Down, Basic Instinct, The American President, Ant-Man, and more. The actor is married to popular actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and they will also be participating in a special In Conversation session hosted by the National Award-winning film producer, Shailendra Singh as a part of the 54th International Film Festival of India.

Michael Douglas was last seen in the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania helmed by Peyton Reed. He will be next seen in the movie Blood Knot wherein he will be sharing the screen with his son Cameron Douglas.

