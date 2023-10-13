Hollywood actor Michael Douglas to be conferred with Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at IFFI

Headlines

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, Law graduate who cracked UPSC with Hindi medium, secured AIR...

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

Microsoft’s new deal to buy gaming giant Activision for $68.7 billion cleared by UK

'Woke up to sounds of air raid sirens': Indian evacuees from Israel recount horror

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in blockbuster showdown in Ahmedabad?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'TV hai sabke pas...': Suryakumar Yadav urges friends not to ask for match tickets and 'enjoy from home'

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: Here’s what players said about the IND vs PAK rivalry match

Weight loss diet of Parineeti Chopra

Bowlers who took wicket on first ball in ODI World Cups

6 causes of vitamin B-12 deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Update: Israel gives ultimatum to 1 million Gaza residents to vacate within 24 hours

Israel Gaza War: Israel goes all offensive against Gaza, stops to provide all aids to the Gazans

'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

Aspirants season 2: Prime Video announces release date of TVF's popular drama, fans react

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas to be conferred with Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at IFFI

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur announces that Hollywood actor Michael Douglas to be conferred with Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at 54th International Film Festival of India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 54th International Film Festival of India is scheduled to take place in Panjim, Goa from November 20 to 28 this year. The Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, made an announcement that Veteran Hollywood actor Michael Douglas will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Lifetime Award at the International Film Festival. 

On Friday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took to his Twitter and shared the announcement. He wrote, “I'm delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood Actor, and Producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa. His deep love for our country, is well known, and we look forward to welcoming him, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their son, to the most prominent Film Festival in South Asia to showcase our rich cinematic culture and unique traditions at #IFFI54!! A heartfelt welcome to Bharat and @IFFIGoa (namaste emoji).” 

Michael Douglas was also invited to IFFI by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan earlier this year when he visited the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, He said, “We are conducting our film festival in Goa from November 20 to November 28. This is the 54th edition, I’m welcoming you. I expect your visit and presence along with your entire family at our festival. We will bring our traditions, culture, diversity, languages, and food culture to Goa.” 

Michael Douglas, 75, has enjoyed a remarkable career of over 5 decades and has earned two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy Award. Some of his popular movies include, Wall Street, Falling Down, Basic Instinct, The American President, Ant-Man, and more. The actor is married to popular actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and they will also be participating in a special In Conversation session hosted by the National Award-winning film producer, Shailendra Singh as a part of the 54th International Film Festival of India.

Michael Douglas was last seen in the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania helmed by Peyton Reed. He will be next seen in the movie Blood Knot wherein he will be sharing the screen with his son Cameron Douglas.

Read Cancer-stricken Michael Douglas says he lost out on a lot of fun while working

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

'If you want to give a speech on Adani and Modi...': Delhi Court warns AAP's Sanjay Singh not to give political speech

'TV hai sabke pas...': Suryakumar Yadav urges friends not to ask for match tickets and 'enjoy from home'

DNA Explainer: When and why was LBW introduced in Cricket?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE