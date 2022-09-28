Hailey Bieber responds to claims she 'stole' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin-Selena Gomez/File photos

Hailey Bieber has, for a long time, been accused of "stealing" Justin Bieber from his ex Selena Gomez and well, now, the model has finally spoken up about it! According to Page Six, Hailey Bieber claims that there is a "truth" to the story of how she and her husband, Justin Bieber, met, and Selena Gomez is not a part of it.

This week, the model responded to charges that she "stole" Justin from Selena on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast. In a preview video, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey - "Were you ever romantically involved with Justin at the same time as (Selena)?" Hailey then responded by saying, "this is so crazy. I've literally never talked about this ever! A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from 'Oh, you stole him.'" She added, "It's about people knowing the truth. Because there's a truth".

READ: Gwyneth Paltrow breaks the internet as she poses nude for her 50th birthday photoshoot

THIS WEDNESDAY 9/28 Hailey Bieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…on Call Her Daddy. pic.twitter.com/TXuc5WuXBg September 27, 2022

Well, just a few months prior to Justin proposing to Hailey, he had called it off with Selena Gomez and that's why their fans have always lashed out at Hailey.

Hailey and Justin Bieber signed wedding papers in a New York courthouse just two months after the proposal. Later, in 2019, Bieber and Hailey had a dreamy church wedding in North Carolina. In July 2018, Justin took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Hailey, months after reportedly breaking up with Selena Gomez. He took to Instagram and wrote a special note for Hailey - "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen to plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!"

He added, "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. I promise to lead our family with honour and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else." He concluded by writing, "You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! God's timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, and the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WE'RE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!" This is the year of favor!!!!"