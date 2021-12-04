BTS' whopping earnings from 'Permission To Dance On Stage' concerts will leave you shocked

BTS, the extremely popular South Korean boy band, recently organised their first-ever live concerts since Covid-19 pandemic in Los Angeles. It enthralled the audience with 'Permission to Dance On Stage' concerts on November 27-28 and December 1-2. The seven-member boy band includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Billboard, the famous American music and entertainment magazine, has now released the amount of earnings that the Bangtan Boys made during the concerts. ARMY, the official fandom of the seven-member group, and people thronged the SoFi Stadium to see their favourite band perform after two years.

As per Billboard, BTS sold 214,000 tickets and amassed over 33.3 million dollars from their amazing four-night concerts. The band made history by achieving the biggest Boxscore total by any act in nearly a decade. As per Billboard, "A Boxscore is generally defined as a report of all shows that an act plays at a single venue during a given tour, or during a leg of a tour. Sums are based on figures reported to Billboard Boxscore and exclude festivals."

Coldplay's Chris Martin also made a surprise appearance wearing a BTS T-shirt on the final night of the show. Chris and the septet performed “My Universe", the popular song for which Coldplay and BTS collaborated this year.The videos from the shows also went viral on the social media. Here are some of the clippings from the four-night concerts.



The K-pop boy band is a global pop culture phenomenon with millions of fans and lovers.