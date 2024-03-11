Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After winning 7 Oscars, Christopher Nolan, Murphy's Oppenheimer to finally release on OTT; know when, where to watch

Rakul Preet Singh recalls dad grilling Jackky Bhagnani in first meeting: 'My food got stuck in my throat' | Exclusive

Gautam Adani discusses semiconductors, AI with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, shares post on X

What is the price of a private jet? Besides Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, who are the other owners of private jet in India

Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, gets more than Rs 240000000 salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After winning 7 Oscars, Christopher Nolan, Murphy's Oppenheimer to finally release on OTT; know when, where to watch

Rakul Preet Singh recalls dad grilling Jackky Bhagnani in first meeting: 'My food got stuck in my throat' | Exclusive

Gautam Adani discusses semiconductors, AI with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, shares post on X

Signs of insulin resistance in your body

Indians who won Oscars

How much did it cost to build the Great Wall of China?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

After winning 7 Oscars, Christopher Nolan, Murphy's Oppenheimer to finally release on OTT; know when, where to watch

Rakul Preet Singh recalls dad grilling Jackky Bhagnani in first meeting: 'My food got stuck in my throat' | Exclusive

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who changed religion to get married, husband snatched all her properties, died due to...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

After winning 7 Oscars, Christopher Nolan, Murphy's Oppenheimer to finally release on OTT; know when, where to watch

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer is set to release on OTT.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 01:15 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Christopher Nolan and Cillain Murphy's Oppenheimer which dominated the Oscars 2020 with 13 nods, has won 7 Oscars at the 96th Academy Awards that took place on Sunday at Dolby Theatre. The movie is now finally set to release on OTT. 

On Monday, JioCinema congratulated Oppenheimer for the Oscar win and announced its OTT release. The film had been nominated across thirteen categories for the 96th Academy Awards and won big, sweeping the biggest awards of the night including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. Oppenheimer was not only a huge box-office success but also a critics’ favorite. The gripping tale of hard work, determination, and success, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh Robert Downey Jr. & many more is now set to premiere on JioCinema on 21st March in Hindi and English. 

This thriller delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant American theoretical physicist who played a pivotal role in the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. It chronicles the extraordinary journey of Oppenheimer, often hailed as the father of the atomic bomb. His leadership at the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project forever altered the course of history. Cillian Murphy delivers a captivating performance in the titular role, capturing the complexity and moral dilemmas faced by this enigmatic scientist.

The film garnered widespread acclaim, having won seven categories at the 96th Academy Awards which include Best Editing, Best Score, and Best Cinematography apart from other big categories. It won 8 awards at the Golden Globes including Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director of a Motion Picture, and Best Actor Drama in a Motion Picture. At the BAFTA Film Awards, Oppenheimer, secured seven wins, including Best Film and Best Director. Additionally, it triumphed across eight categories at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2024. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Cringe-worthy’: Jimmy Kimmel slammed for joking about Robert Downey Jr's past drug addiction during Oscars 2024

Four leopards spotted casually strolling in residential area in Madhya Pradesh, video goes viral

Shaitaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film records huge jump, collects Rs 18.75 crore

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Central Election Committee to meet today; likely to discuss more candidates

US President Biden caught on hot mic seeking 'come to Jesus meeting' with Israel PM Netanyahu over Gaza crisis

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement