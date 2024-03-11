After winning 7 Oscars, Christopher Nolan, Murphy's Oppenheimer to finally release on OTT; know when, where to watch

Christopher Nolan and Cillain Murphy's Oppenheimer which dominated the Oscars 2020 with 13 nods, has won 7 Oscars at the 96th Academy Awards that took place on Sunday at Dolby Theatre. The movie is now finally set to release on OTT.

On Monday, JioCinema congratulated Oppenheimer for the Oscar win and announced its OTT release. The film had been nominated across thirteen categories for the 96th Academy Awards and won big, sweeping the biggest awards of the night including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. Oppenheimer was not only a huge box-office success but also a critics’ favorite. The gripping tale of hard work, determination, and success, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh Robert Downey Jr. & many more is now set to premiere on JioCinema on 21st March in Hindi and English.

This thriller delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant American theoretical physicist who played a pivotal role in the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. It chronicles the extraordinary journey of Oppenheimer, often hailed as the father of the atomic bomb. His leadership at the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project forever altered the course of history. Cillian Murphy delivers a captivating performance in the titular role, capturing the complexity and moral dilemmas faced by this enigmatic scientist.

The film garnered widespread acclaim, having won seven categories at the 96th Academy Awards which include Best Editing, Best Score, and Best Cinematography apart from other big categories. It won 8 awards at the Golden Globes including Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director of a Motion Picture, and Best Actor Drama in a Motion Picture. At the BAFTA Film Awards, Oppenheimer, secured seven wins, including Best Film and Best Director. Additionally, it triumphed across eight categories at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2024.